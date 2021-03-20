Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2021 02:34 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 02:26 IST
Odd News Roundup: Bolivian girl takes her virtual classes in a cemetery; Chicken farmer cries foul as Italian tank blows up coop and more
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Chicken farmer cries foul as Italian tank blows up coop

An Italian army tank taking part in military exercises in northern Italy mistakenly blew up a chicken coop late on Wednesday killing a large number of birds, local police said. The accident happened on the outskirts of Vivaro, a small town close to an army shooting range.

Hong Kong emigration wave takes toll on its least political residents - its pets

Aircraft mechanic Don Yip is one of many thousands leaving Hong Kong after the imposition of a new security law last year and 2019's pro-democracy protests. Unlike many others, he won't leave without his pets. Yip, 40, spent over $14,000 moving his three huskies and his cat to Britain, where he is settling with his girlfriend and 22-year-old daughter.

Scared of school? Bolivian girl takes her virtual classes in a cemetery

Neydi, a Bolivian primary school student, logs on to virtual classes like many kids around the world during the pandemic. The only difference is the setting: surrounded by tombstones in a public cemetery in highland city La Paz. Bolivia has kept its schools largely closed during the COVID-19 outbreak, pushing many parents to find novel ways to get their kids online for class. It is particularly challenging in a country with sporadic internet connectivity, limited access to expensive computers, and high costs for mobile data.

