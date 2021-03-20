Left Menu

Canadian border agent covertly gathered evidence on Huawei for FBI, defence argues

The Canadian border agent who questioned Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou before her arrest at Vancouver airport in 2018 went beyond the scope of his jurisdiction, in an effort to gather evidence for the FBI, Meng's legal team said on Friday. Among the questions the agent asked was whether Huawei had an office in Iran, defence lawyer Mona Duckett told the judge, a line of questioning that she argued had nothing to do with immigration and her admissibility into Canada.

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 20-03-2021 03:20 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 03:18 IST
Canadian border agent covertly gathered evidence on Huawei for FBI, defence argues
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Canadian border agent who questioned Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou before her arrest at Vancouver airport in 2018 went beyond the scope of his jurisdiction, in an effort to gather evidence for the FBI, Meng's legal team said on Friday.

Among the questions the agent asked was whether Huawei had an office in Iran, defence lawyer Mona Duckett told the judge, a line of questioning that she argued had nothing to do with immigration and her admissibility into Canada. "It was an attempt to gather evidence for one audience," the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Duckett said as the hearing for Meng's extradition entered the last phase of arguments.

Meng, 49, is accused by the United States of misleading HSBC about Huawei Technologies Co Ltd's business dealings in Iran, causing the bank to break U.S. sanctions. The Canadian government has called the defence team's argument an unfounded "conspiracy," and stated that officials on both sides of the border followed due processes.

If extradited, Meng will face trial for bank fraud in the United States. Meng, who says she is innocent, is fighting her extradition from house arrest in Vancouver. Her legal team wants the case to be dismissed, arguing abuses of process took place during her arrest and her rights were violated. Canadian border officials questioned Meng for three hours before the Canadian police arrested her on a U.S. warrant.

Meng's legal team allege Canadian and U.S. authorities coordinated to use the additional investigative powers of the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) to question her without a lawyer present. CBSA Superintendent Sanjit Dhillon, one of the officers who interrogated Meng, testified in November 2020 that the Canadian police did not give him any instructions about what to ask Meng, however.

Another CBSA officer who was involved testified last year that border officials were concerned about keeping their investigation separate from the police's extradition arrest. On Friday, Duckett was skeptical about what she called Dhillon's "excuse" for bringing up Iran, which was that he read a Wikipedia article about Huawei which mentioned that country.

Meng's defence has accused several police and border witnesses of "untruthful" testimony in their submissions about alleged abuses of process. Meng's arrest has caused a breakdown in diplomatic relations between Ottawa and Beijing. Shortly after she was detained, China arrested Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig on espionage charges. Spavor faced trial on Friday; Kovrig's trial is set for Monday.

Meng's case is expected to wrap up in May, although a decision could be appealed, which would delay the final outcome.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Lenovo announces gaming collaboration with Stadia Pro; to offer three months of free access

Here's how to enable Live Caption in Google Chrome from desktop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Representative Tom Reed accused of sexual misconduct -Washington Post

Republican U.S. Representative Tom Reed, who has been mulling a challenge to Democratic New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, has been accused of sexual misconduct by a former insurance company lobbyist, the Washington Post reported on Friday. Ni...

Soccer-Ronaldo named Serie A's Player of the Year

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo was named Serie As Player of the Year for the 2019-20 season at the Gran Gala del Calcio on Friday. Ronaldo won award, which is voted by the Italian Footballers Association, after helping Juventus to a nin...

Biden steps up family expulsions as U.S.-Mexico border arrivals keep climbing

The United States is expelling migrants to Mexico far from where they are caught crossing the border, according to Reuters witnesses, in a move that circumvents the refusal of authorities in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas who stopped accep...

Canadian border agent covertly gathered evidence on Huawei for FBI, defence argues

The Canadian border agent who questioned Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou before her arrest at Vancouver airport in 2018 went beyond the scope of his jurisdiction, in an effort to gather evidence for the FBI, Mengs legal team sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021