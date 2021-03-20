Left Menu

5 White House staffers lose jobs over drugs, marijuana use

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-03-2021 05:24 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 05:24 IST
5 White House staffers lose jobs over drugs, marijuana use

Five White House staffers have been fired because of their past use of drugs, including marijuana, press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday.

Marijuana has become a delicate issue for President Joe Biden's administration because 15 states and Washington DC allow for recreational usage despite a federal prohibition.

The administration has tried not to automatically penalise potential staffers for legal behaviour in their communities by developing a more flexible policy, Psaki said in a statement to The Associated Press.

“In an effort to ensure that more people have an opportunity to serve the public, we worked in coordination with the security service to ensure that more people have the opportunity to serve than would not have in the past with the same level of recent drug use,” Psaki said.

“While we will not get into individual cases, there were additional factors at play in many instances for the small number of individuals who were terminated.” The Daily Beast website first reported the firings Thursday night.

Hundreds of aides in the two-month-old Biden administration have cleared the suitability review by career staffers handling security issues. The White House has said there can be multiple factors for dismissals, including hard drug use. The marijuana policy has become less stringent under the Biden administration, allowing for up to 15 past uses in a year among White House staffers.

The broader federal government has also become somewhat more lenient, with the Office of Personnel Management releasing a memo that says a person should not be deemed unfit merely because of past marijuana usage. The seriousness of the use and the nature of the position will also be factors in judging new hires.

Security and suitability reviews have been an issue for past administrations. At least 25 clearance denials were overturned by President Donald Trump's administration, where people faced possible disqualification because of foreign influence, conflicts of interest, concerning personal conduct, financial problems, drug use and criminal conduct.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Lenovo announces gaming collaboration with Stadia Pro; to offer three months of free access

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Waratahs 'soul-searching' after fourth straight defeat

New South Wales Waratahs coach Rob Penney said there was plenty of soul searching going on at the club after they succumbed to a fourth successive defeat from the start of the Super Rugby AU season. The 2014 Super Rugby champions were beate...

Current Cuomo staffer accuses NY governor of suggestive comments, ogling

A current aide to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has accused him of ogling her body and subjecting her and a female colleague to a series of unwanted, sexually suggestive remarks, the New York Times reported on Friday. Alyssa McGrath, 33, b...

US pledges USD 9.2 million to support climate resilient infrastructure under CDRI

The United States on Friday announced funds up to USD 9.2 million to support the global Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure CDRI, a fund that was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019.Subject to Congressional approval...

White House confirms firing of 5 employees based on marijuana use

The White House said on Friday it has fired five employees over marijuana use, even after announcing a more lenient policy toward past use of the drug a few weeks ago. White House press secretary Jen Psaki posted a tweet confirming the five...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021