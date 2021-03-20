Coca-Cola India Reinvigorates Its Vision of Creating a World Without Waste

On World Recycling Day, Coca-Cola India reinforces its commitment towards one of its key Sustainability priorities of Waste Management. Aligned with the Government of India's Swachh Bharat (Clean India) Mission, Plastic Waste Management Rules and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, the company's global initiative 'World Without Waste' aimed at creating a circular plastic economy, has achieved significant milestones in the country. Towards its commitment of making the world litter-free by 2030, the Coca-Cola Company has made critical developments in India, across the three key strategic pillars of World Without Waste (WWW) - Design, Collect and Partner.

Key Milestones achieved: The company has collected 1,10,000+ MT of waste since inception of its global World Without Waste initiatives Operationalization of Industry led PRO (Packaging Recycling Organization) with participation of Packaging Association for Clean Environment (PACE) Aimed at creating a network of 100 MRFs (Material Recovery Facilities) across the country Project Prithvi: Set up of Material Recovery Facilities and SwachhtaKendras - strengthen the collection ecosystem: Operations across 36 cities and benefitted 4,200+ waste workers Date with Ocean partnership, to impact 15,000+ people in 43 localities of Mumbai Support My School (SMS) Waste management program across 10,000+ government schools in India Reaching out to 2 Million students Alag Karo – Har Din Teen Bin Program Implemented in 22,000 households across 42 residential societies, 412 offices and 87 restaurants Sensitized 23,800 students across 39 schools on waste management 525 waste workers empowered, improved livelihoods, health and hygiene conditions Multi stakeholder partnerships towards setting up infrastructural facilities like MRFs (Material Recovery Facilities) with NGOs - Saahas, Chintan, HasiruDala towards creation of Plastic Circular Economy In order to create a circular economy of plastics, by closing the loop, The Coca-Cola Company intends to connect with every player in the plastic recycling value chain starting from waste collectors to recyclers. Over the years, the company has initiated several strategic multi-stakeholder partnerships with focus on waste collection and recycling. Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Private Limited (HCCBPL) in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) initiated Project Prithvi, end-to-end plastic waste management, being rolled out in 50 cities across India. In addition to this, for Karo Sambhav – Closing Material Loops, Coca-Cola India in partnership with Packaging Association for Clean Environment (PACE), aims to develop a system that enables inclusion, ethics, transparency, good governance and traceability of waste.

Being cognizant of its responsibility towards the environment, the Company is continuously working on redesigning lightweight packaging and introducing innovative packaging solutions globally through our 'World Without Waste' initiative.

At Coca-Cola, our company's purpose of Refreshing the World and Making a Difference has guided us well, in creating loved brands and doing business sustainably. We strive to be transparent with our consumers in all our endeavors. We will continue to innovate and re-invent to address the global concerns and issues around plastics." Several other initiatives such as establishment of Material Recovery Facilities (MRFs)/SwachhtaKendras to strengthen the collection ecosystem have been initiated. Additionally, citizenship movements for behavioral change, partnership with Date with Ocean, Support My School – Mission Recycling program, Alag Karo have been implemented successfully across India. To ensure social security and dignity of waste workers, the Company has partnered with MahilaSewa Trust (SEWA) for empowerment of waste workers', socio-economic upliftment, capacity building and access to social protection schemes.

Coca-Cola India endeavors to create a circular plastic economy by making the dream of a litter-free country closer. Coca-Cola India Foundation, HCCBPL and our Franchise Bottling operations along with partners are working relentlessly to develop sustainable, community-led programs for integrated plastic waste management and promote efficient recycling in India.

About the Coca-Cola Company, The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is the world's largest beverage company, refreshing consumers with more than 500 sparkling and still brands and nearly 3,900 beverage choices. Led by Coca-Cola, one of the world's most valuable and recognizable brands, our company's portfolio features 21 billion-dollar brands, 19 of which are available in reduced-, low- or no-calorie options. These brands include Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Dasani, vitamin water, Powerade, Minute Maid, Simply, Del Valle, Georgia and Gold Peak. Through the world's largest beverage distribution system, we are the No. 1 provider of both sparkling and still beverages.

More than 1.9 billion servings of our beverages are enjoyed by consumers in more than 200 countries each day. With an enduring commitment to building sustainable communities, our company is focused on initiatives that reduce our environmental footprint, create a safe, inclusive work environment for our associates, and enhance the economic development of the communities where we operate. Together with our bottling partners, we rank among the world's top 10 private employers with more than 700,000 system associates.

For more information, visit Coca-Cola Journey at www.coca-colacompany.com, follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/CocaColaCo, visit our blog, Coca-Cola Unbottled, at www.coca-colaindia.com/point-of-view/all-blog-posts or find us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/the-coca-cola-company

