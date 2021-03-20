Left Menu

Nagaland gears up for Noksen byelection

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 20-03-2021 11:22 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 11:18 IST
Nagaland gears up for Noksen byelection
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Nagaland has geared up to conduct a free and fair byelection to the Noksen assembly seat, scheduled on April 17.

State Chief Electoral Officer Abhijit Sinha Friday held closed-door meetings with representatives of political parties, officials of Tuensang district where the constituency is located, and journalists.

Filing of nominations will commence on March 23 and the last date for submission of the documents is March 30, Sinha told reporters.

The constituency has 11,819 electors, of which 11,788 are general voters (6,163 males and 5,625 females) and 31 are service electors.

There are 23 polling stations in the constituency with Yangpi polling station having the highest number of voters at 953 and Yukumsang compound polling station having the lowest number of electors at 113, Sinha said.

A total of 138 polling personnel will be requisitioned and 69 others will be kept on reserve.

The byelection was necessitated by the death of Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and Justice and Law, C M Chang on October 12 last year while undergoing treatment for COVID-19.

He is the only legislator in Nagaland to have succumbed to the infection so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India coronavirus cases surge to four-month high, some lockdowns return

India reported 40,953 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the biggest daily jump in nearly four months, with its richest state and economic backbone Maharashtra accounting for more than half the infections. Deaths rose by 188 to 159,404, the...

Tense China-US talks heighten need for improved crisis management - Chinese adviser

The failure of this weeks U.S.-China meeting to build strategic trust has heightened the need for Beijing and Washington to improve crisis management regime, a senior Chinese military scholar and adviser told a Beijing forum on Saturday. Af...

Polish doctors torn over mental health as grounds to bypass near-total abortion ban

When Polish doctors told Paulina, 29, that her unborn child had no kidneys and would die upon birth, she knew she couldnt go through with the pregnancy.Everyone says that the reward after the pain of birth is holding your child in your hand...

UN official: Myanmar people want UN sanctions, peacekeepers

The people of Myanmar have huge expectations from the United Nations and the international community following the February 1 coup, with many calling for sanctions and some urging the UN to send peacekeepers to stop the killings of peaceful...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021