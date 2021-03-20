Left Menu

Tense China-US talks heighten need for improved crisis management - Chinese adviser

Yao is director emeritus of the Center on China-America Defense Relations under the Academy of Military Sciences, an official think tank of the People's Liberation Army. Speaking at the China Development Forum to an international audience of business and policy leaders, she also said that both countries should agree on a more extensive concept for strategic stability than what the United States and Soviet Union had during the Cold War, which had been based on capability to mutually destroy each other using nuclear weapons.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 20-03-2021 12:35 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 12:31 IST
Tense China-US talks heighten need for improved crisis management - Chinese adviser
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

The failure of this week's U.S.-China meeting to build strategic trust has heightened the need for Beijing and Washington to improve the crisis management regime, a senior Chinese military scholar and adviser told a Beijing forum on Saturday. After a fiery start, U.S. and Chinese officials concluded on Friday what Washington called "tough and direct" talks in Alaska, which laid bare the depth of tensions between the world's two largest economies at the outset of the Biden administration.

"Now that we cannot depend on strategic trust, as shown by the ongoing Anchorage meeting, to avoid crisis, we have to improve our crisis management regime, including updating the code of behavior at close encounters," said General Yao Yunzhu. Yao is director emeritus of the Center on China-America Defense Relations under the Academy of Military Sciences, an official think tank of the People's Liberation Army.

Speaking at the China Development Forum to an international audience of business and policy leaders, she also said that both countries should agree on a more extensive concept for strategic stability than what the United States and the Soviet Union had during the Cold War, which had been based on capability to mutually destroy each other using nuclear weapons. China and United States should also work together to set standards for whether emerging technologies such as space, cyber and artificial intelligence should be used, or how they can be used, by the military, Yao said.

Excluding each other from this standards-setting process will bring about 'grave consequences", she warned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ind vs Eng: Thrilled to be back in blue with the boys, says Natarajan

Indias latest pace bowling find T Natarajan is thrilled to join the squad ahead of the fifth and the final T20I against England. Natarajan made his debut in the limited-overs format against Australia in December 2020 while his first match i...

Soccer-Chelsea owner Abramovich defends hire-and-fire policy

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich said the London clubs glittering trophy cabinet justified the high turnover of managers under his stewardship. Chelsea have had 14 managers since Russian billionaire Abramovich bought the club in 2003, with Th...

As vaccinations lag, Italy's elderly again pay a price

One year ago, Bergamos state-of-the-art Pope John XXIII Hospital verged on collapse as doctors struggled to treat 600 patients, with 100 of them in intensive care. Army trucks ferried the dead from the citys overtaxed crematorium in images ...

Rains, thunderstorm hit parts of Madhya Pradesh

People in parts of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday woke up to a bit of chill following overnight rains, thunderstorms, squalls, and hail witnessed in some districts, an official from the India Meteorological Department IMD said.According to the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021