Man who fled from Mumbai after stealing money arrested in UP

Man who fled from Mumbai after stealing money arrested in UPPTI | Bahraich | Updated: 20-03-2021 12:49 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 12:49 IST
A man who had fled to his native village allegedly after committing a theft in Mumbai was arrested from Bahraich district in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Saturday.
A six-member police team from Mumbai reached the district and arrested Rajendra Chakravarty, a resident of Khairhaniya village, on Friday, said Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ashok Kumar.
Chakravarty was working in a private firm in Mumbai and returned home a few days ago allegedly after stealing Rs 3.50 lakh from his owner. A case was registered at the Gamdevi police station in Mumbai.
The Mumbai police team interrogated the accused and recovered Rs 29,500 from him, Kumar said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
