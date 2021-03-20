Man who fled from Mumbai after stealing money arrested in UP

A man who had fled to his native village allegedly after committing a theft in Mumbai was arrested from Bahraich district in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

A six-member police team from Mumbai reached the district and arrested Rajendra Chakravarty, a resident of Khairhaniya village, on Friday, said Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ashok Kumar.

Chakravarty was working in a private firm in Mumbai and returned home a few days ago allegedly after stealing Rs 3.50 lakh from his owner. A case was registered at the Gamdevi police station in Mumbai.

The Mumbai police team interrogated the accused and recovered Rs 29,500 from him, Kumar said.

