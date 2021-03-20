U.S. Defense Secretary Austin talks about strengthening ties with India

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh on Saturday discussed elevating and strengthening defence ties between the two nations, especially on information sharing and logistics.

Austin is making the first visit by a top member of U.S. President Joe Biden's administration to New Delhi as part of efforts to forge a alliance of countries seeking to push back against China's assertiveness in the region.

