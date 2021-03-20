Left Menu

Woman, newborn die during operation conducted by quack

A woman and her newly-born child died during an operation conducted by a quack at a hospital here, police said on Saturday.The quack and the hospital operator have been arrested, they said.Poonam 35, a resident of Baldirai police station area, was admitted to the hospital in Deeh village on Thursday after she complained of labour pain.

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 20-03-2021 13:08 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 13:06 IST
Woman, newborn die during operation conducted by quack
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

A woman and her newly-born child died during an operation conducted by a quack at a hospital here, police said on Saturday.

The quack and the hospital operator have been arrested, they said.

Poonam (35), a resident of Baldirai police station area, was admitted to the hospital in Deeh village on Thursday after she complained of labour pain. The woman underwent an operation conducted by Rajendra Kumar Shukla following which she along with the baby died, Superintendent of Police Arvind Chaturvedi said.

He said the quack, Rajendra Kumar Shukla, is class 8 pass, while the hospital operator, Rajesh Kumar Sahni, is class 12 pass. Both of them have been arrested, the officer said.

The SP said a case has been registered against the duo on the basis of a complaint lodged by Rajaram, the husband of the deceased.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

