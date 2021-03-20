Left Menu

U.S. keen to strengthen security ties with India, says Defense Secy Austin

"India, in particular, is an increasingly important partner among today's rapidly shifting international dynamics," Austin said after meeting Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. "We discussed opportunities to elevate the U.S.-India major defense partnership, which is a priority of the Biden-Harris administration.

The United States would like to elevate and strengthen security ties with India, especially in information sharing and logistics, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told his Indian counterpart on Saturday. Austin is making the first visit by a top member of U.S. President Joe Biden's administration to India as part of efforts to forge an alliance of countries seeking to push back against China's assertiveness in the region.

The leaders of the United States, India, Australia, and Japan - countries together known as the Quad - held the first summit last week pledging to work together for a free and open Indo-Pacific and to cooperate on maritime and cybersecurity in the face of challenges from China.

"We discussed opportunities to elevate the U.S.-India major defense partnership, which is a priority of the Biden-Harris administration. And we'll do that through regional security cooperation and military to military interactions and defense trade." Singh said their meeting focused on "expanding military-to-military engagement across services, information-sharing, cooperation in emerging sectors of defense, and mutual logistics support".

He also urged U.S. industry to invest in India's defense sector, citing what he called liberalized foreign direct investment policies. Austin met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his arrival in New Delhi on Friday. He leaves on Sunday.

"India and US are committed to our strategic partnership that is a force for global good," Modi said on Twitter. India drew closer to the United States last year following a deadly border clash with China. Washington has helped New Delhi, leasing surveillance drones and supplying cold-weather gear for Indian troops.

