Left Menu

Man bludgeoned to death in UP

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 20-03-2021 13:21 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 13:21 IST
Man bludgeoned to death in UP

A young man was bludgeoned to death by the family of a girl he had a relationship with in Bulandshahr district in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

A case has been registered against the girl's father, brother and two of his associates, Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said.

According to the police, 22-year-old Adil, a resident of Khurja Nagar, was reportedly in a relationship with the daughter of Yunus.

On Friday night, Yunus and his son Gulfam and two of his associates called Adil and served him alcohol. Later, he was bludgeoned to death using a brick, the police said.

One of the accused has been arrested and a search is on for the rest, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ind vs Eng: Thrilled to be back in blue with the boys, says Natarajan

Indias latest pace bowling find T Natarajan is thrilled to join the squad ahead of the fifth and the final T20I against England. Natarajan made his debut in the limited-overs format against Australia in December 2020 while his first match i...

Soccer-Chelsea owner Abramovich defends hire-and-fire policy

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich said the London clubs glittering trophy cabinet justified the high turnover of managers under his stewardship. Chelsea have had 14 managers since Russian billionaire Abramovich bought the club in 2003, with Th...

As vaccinations lag, Italy's elderly again pay a price

One year ago, Bergamos state-of-the-art Pope John XXIII Hospital verged on collapse as doctors struggled to treat 600 patients, with 100 of them in intensive care. Army trucks ferried the dead from the citys overtaxed crematorium in images ...

Rains, thunderstorm hit parts of Madhya Pradesh

People in parts of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday woke up to a bit of chill following overnight rains, thunderstorms, squalls, and hail witnessed in some districts, an official from the India Meteorological Department IMD said.According to the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021