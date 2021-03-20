Man bludgeoned to death in UP

A young man was bludgeoned to death by the family of a girl he had a relationship with in Bulandshahr district in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Saturday.

A case has been registered against the girl's father, brother and two of his associates, Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said.

According to the police, 22-year-old Adil, a resident of Khurja Nagar, was reportedly in a relationship with the daughter of Yunus.

On Friday night, Yunus and his son Gulfam and two of his associates called Adil and served him alcohol. Later, he was bludgeoned to death using a brick, the police said.

One of the accused has been arrested and a search is on for the rest, the police added.

