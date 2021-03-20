UP govt to establish three PAC women battalions named after female warriors
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday announced that the state government is going to establish three new Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) women battalions named after three women warriors.ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 20-03-2021 13:52 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 13:51 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday announced that the state government is going to establish three new Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) women battalions named after three women warriors. "Three PAC women battalions to be established after three women warriors who sacrificed themselves in India's freedom struggle - Rani Avantibai Lodhi, Uda Devi, and Jhalkaribai, for which all formalities have already been completed," Adityanath said while addressing a gathering at an event organized on the death anniversary of Rani Avantibai Lodhi.
"Bundelkhand played a big role in the freedom struggle to eliminate British rule. Rani Laxmibai in Jhansi, Rani Avantibai Lodha in Ramgarh were leading this movement. When the kings of different regions were supporting the Britishers to protect their reign and their throne, Rani Laxmibai and Rani Avantibai Lodhi remained firm on their stand against the Britishers. They fought to protect the country till their last breath." "Today, they are not with us but their sacrifice still inspires us to preserve the unity and integrity of our country. Taking inspiration from these women warriors, the Uttar Pradesh government has started the Mission Shakti program for the safety and security of women. Under this program, we have made it compulsory to appoint 20 percent of women in the Uttar Pradesh police force so that every woman is protected at any cost," informed the Chief Minister.
He further stated that to ensure the safety of women, women safety helpline desks have been established in 1,535 police stations in 350 tehsils across the state, adding that a cyber cell has been established at the commissioner level to address cyber crimes against women and a consultation chowki has been set up to resolving various issues concerning women.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
SC issues notice to Uttar Pradesh govt on Amazon Prime Video's India head’s plea for anticipatory bail in FIRs on Tandav series.
Uttarakhand Governor gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Haryana Assembly pays tributes to Uttarakhand glacier burst victims, 'corona warriors'
Dalit man found dead in Uttar Pradesh village
BJP sends two central leaders to Uttarakhand