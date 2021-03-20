Left Menu

SHO suspended after 2 labourers die following consumption of spurious liquor in UP

PTI | Fatehpur | Updated: 20-03-2021 14:03 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 14:03 IST
SHO suspended after 2 labourers die following consumption of spurious liquor in UP

A station house officer (SHO) of police has been suspended for laxity in duty after two labourers died and 19 people fell ill allegedly because of consumption of spurious liquor in Fatehpur district in Uttar Pradesh, a senior officer said on Saturday.

Ghazipur police station SHO Kamlesh Pal has been suspended on charges of laxity following an internal probe, Superintendent of Police Satpal said.

On March 10, two labourers -- Shivbhola (40) and Motilal (50) -- died and 19 others fell ill after consuming spurious liquor in Bhauli village in the Ghazipur area, Satpal said.

Since the incident, six policemen and two personnel of the excise department have been suspended and nine bootleggers arrested across the district, he said, adding that a huge quantity of spurious liquor has been destroyed as well.

The arrested accused will be charged under the stringent Gangster Act and their properties will be attached, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Experts must probe surge in COVID-19 cases in Maha: Fadnavis

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said a team of experts should be formed to probe the reason for the surge in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra compared to the other states in the country.The former chief minister was speaking to...

Saudi-led coalition intercepts and destroys Houthi drone -Saudi TV

The Saudi-led coalition battling Yemens Houthi group on Saturday said it had intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched towards the southern city of Khamis Musheit.The Iran-aligned group on Friday said it targeted an oil re...

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin condoles death of IAF pilot in Mig-21 Bison accident

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin on Saturday condoled the death of a Group Captain of the Indian Air Force in an accident involving a Mig-21 Bison aircraft in Gwalior this week. First and foremost, I would like to express my deepest condol...

Magnitude 7.2 quake hits northern Japan, 1 metre tsunami - NHK

An earthquake struck northeastern Japan on Saturday, hitting areas devastated by the 2011 disaster and generating a tsunami of 1 metre, public broadcaster NHK said. The quake hit the coast of Miyagi Prefecture at 626 p.m. 0926 GMT and had a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021