India records milestone in COVID-19 vaccination with administration of over 4.2 cr vaccine doses

In a battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, India has scaled a significant peak as it administered over four crore vaccination, a government statement said on Saturday. According to the health ministry statement, a total of 4,20,63,392 vaccine doses have been administered through 6,86,469 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today.

These include 77,06,839 Health Care Workers (HCWs) (1st dose), 48,04,285 HCWs (2nd dose), 79,57,606 Front Line Workers (FLWs) (1st dose) and 24,17,077 FLWs (2nd Dose), 32,23,612 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities (1st Dose) and 1,59,53,973 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years. As on Day-63 of the vaccination drive on March 19, 27,23,575 vaccine doses were given.

Of the total, 24,15,800 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 38,989 sessions for first dose (HCWs and FLWs) and 3,07,775 HCWs and FLWs received second dose of vaccine. As per March 18, the total number of vaccine doses administered all over the country were 39.34 million. This positions India at the second place (after the US) in terms of the number of vaccine doses administered by any country.

At least 80 per cent of the 27.23 lakh vaccine doses administered in the last 24 hours are from 10 states including -- Kerala, Karnataka, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. On the status of COVID-19, five states of Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh have reported a surge in the daily new cases.

Six states cumulatively account for 83.7 per cent of the new cases reported in the past 24 hours. 40,953 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 25,681. It is followed by Punjab with 2,470 while Kerala reported 1,984 new cases. States including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka and Haryana witnessing a rise in daily new cases.

Meanwhile, India's total active caseload has reached 2,88,394 today, comprising 2.50 per cent of the total positive cases. A net incline of 17,112 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab cumulatively account for 76.22 per cent of India's total active caseload.

India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,11,07,332 today with national recovery rate standing at 96.12 per cent. 23,653 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours. 188 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Five States account for 81.38 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (70). Punjab follows with 38 daily deaths and Kerala reported 17 deaths in the last 24 hours. Fifteen states/UTs have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. These are Assam, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Sikkim, Ladakh (UT), Manipur, D&N, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, A&N Islands and Arunachal Pradesh. (ANI)

