Left Menu

Efforts on to bring back Una man's body from Saudi Arabia after exhumation: HP CM

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 20-03-2021 15:11 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 15:11 IST
Efforts on to bring back Una man's body from Saudi Arabia after exhumation: HP CM

Efforts are being made to bring back the mortal remains of a Hindu man hailing from Himachal Pradesh who was wrongly buried in Saudi Arabia as per Muslim custom, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said in the Assembly on Saturday.

Speaking in the Assembly on the last day of the Budget Session, Thakur said the state government took up the matter with the Centre and the Saudi Arabia Consulate General after it was raised in the House on March 16.

The chief minister said that he had also personally talked to the external affairs minister.

Raising the matter in the Assembly, Una MLA Satpal Singh Raizada said Sanjeev Kumar Sharma died due to cardiac arrest on January 24 in Saudi Arabia where he had been working for three years.

His mortal remains were buried ''due to a mistake committed by the official translator of Indian Consulate, Jeddah, who wrongly mentioned his religion as ‘Muslim’ in the death certificate''.

Thakur said that Consulate General of India in Jeddah informed through an e-mail that ''we have taken up the matter with the local Foreign Office, Governorate Office, Jijan and other local authorities to exhume and repatriate the mortal remains of late Mr. Sanjeev Kumar Sharma at the earliest.'' ''Officer of Consulate are on visit to Governorate, Jizan to expedite exhumation of mortal remains,'' it added.

The e-mail further stated that the Consulate General had also taken up the matter with the local foreign office to instruct the authorities concerned to probe into the circumstances leading to the burial without any information even to Sharma's sponsor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Australia's 'Big Blue' washed out by Sydney rain

The latest edition of the Big Blue rivalry between Australias most successful clubs fell victim to the weather on Saturday when Sydney FCs home match against Melbourne Victory was postponed because of torrential rain. Australias east coast ...

Saudi-led coalition intercepts and destroys Houthi drone -Saudi TV

The Saudi-led coalition battling Yemens Houthi group on Saturday said it had intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched towards the southern city of Khamis Musheit.The Iran-aligned group on Friday said it targeted an oil re...

Experts must probe surge in COVID-19 cases in Maha: Fadnavis

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said a team of experts should be formed to probe the reason for the surge in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra compared to the other states in the country.The former chief minister was speaking to...

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin condoles death of IAF pilot in Mig-21 Bison accident

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin on Saturday condoled the death of a Group Captain of the Indian Air Force in an accident involving a Mig-21 Bison aircraft in Gwalior this week. First and foremost, I would like to express my deepest condol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021