US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin condoles death of IAF pilot in Mig-21 Bison accident

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin condoles death of IAF pilot in Mig-21 Bison accidentPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2021 15:35 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 15:20 IST
US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin on Saturday condoled the death of a Group Captain of the Indian Air Force in an accident involving a Mig-21 Bison aircraft in Gwalior this week. ''First and foremost, I would like to express my deepest condolences for the tragic accident that killed an Indian Air Force pilot earlier this week,'' the US Defence Secretary said in a statement after holding talks with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
Group Captain Ashish Gupta was killed in the accident on Wednesday when his aircraft went down after taking off for a combat training mission.
''Our hearts go out to his family and friends...and his death reminds us of the risks our brave servicemen and women take each day to defend our democracies, our people, and our way of life,'' he said. Austin arrived here on Friday on a three-day visit as part of his three-nation first overseas tour that signaled the Biden administration's strong commitment to its relations with its close allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region.
On Friday, Austin called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and held talks with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Biden has asked team to travel to Mexico border and report on influx of children
Biden deputy budget nominee Young wins Republican plaudits; House Democrats want her in top job
Indian-Americans taking over US, says Biden as they keep getting key positions
Senate delays debate on Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 bill while it is read aloud
Biden has asked team to travel to Mexico border and report on influx of children