PM Modi greets the nation on Navroz

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended his greetings to the nation on the occasion of Parsi New Year, Navroz.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 15:33 IST
PM Modi greets the nation on Navroz
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended his greetings to the nation on the occasion of Parsi New Year, Navroz. PM Modi tweeted, "Navroz Mubarak! Praying for a year filled with happiness, wonderful health and prosperity for everyone."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also greeted the people on the occasion and tweeted, "Greetings to our sisters and brothers of Parsi community on the auspicious occasion of Navroz. Navroz Mubarak!" "Navroz Mubarak! May the New Year bring new hope, good health & happiness for all," tweeted Union Minister Smriti Irani wishing people on the festival.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal too extended his greetings and tweeted, "Navroz Mubarak to all our Parsi brothers and sisters. May this auspicious day bring an abundance of happiness, peace and prosperity in society." Today marks Navroz or Nowruz, which is Iranian and Persian New year, a day dedicated to the beginning of the spring and to promote peace, solidarity, and friendship among people and different communities.

The day is dedicated to the beginning of the spring and the renewal of nature. Navroz is celebrated on the first day of the first month of the calendar followed by Zoroastrians. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

