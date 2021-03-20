C'garh: Two Naxals killed in encounter with security forces

Two Naxals, collectively carrying a reward of Rs four lakh on their heads, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Saturday, a police official said.

The skirmish took place around 1.30 pm at a forest near Bade Gudra village under Kuakonda police station limits when a team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on anti- Naxal operation, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava told PTI.

Advertisement

After the exchange of fire ended, the bodies of two Naxals along with one 9 mm pistol, one country-made revolver and a 5 kg IED, were recovered from the spot, Pallava said.

Prima facie, one of the deceased was identified as Madvi Hadma, who was active as deputy commander of Maoists Katekalyan LGS (local guerilla squad), he said, adding that he carried a reward of Rs three lakh on his head.

Another cadre was identified as Ayeta, a janmilitia commander in Etepal area, who was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)