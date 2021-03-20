Pak PM Imran Khan tests positive for COVID-19: Top health official

Pak PM Imran Khan tests positive for COVID-19: Top health officialPTI | Islamabad | Updated: 20-03-2021 15:41 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 15:41 IST
Pakistan Prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday tested positive for the COVID-19 and is self isolating himself, his top aide on health Dr Faisal Sultan said.
Khan, 67, tested positive two days after he received the first shot of vaccination against the coronavirus.
“PM Imran Khan has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self isolating at home,” Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Sultan said on Twitter.
Khan was vaccinated as part of the nationwide anti-coronavirus vaccination campaign which is underway in its first phase.

