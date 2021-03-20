Left Menu

GRP sub-inspector held for daughter's murder in Faridabad

Later, Komal told Sagar over the phone that her family members were still not happy with their marriage, according to the complaint.On March 18, Komals friend called Sagar and told him that his wife had committed suicide. Komals family had even cremated her, said police.After receiving the complaint, police arrested Komals father Sohanpal and her uncle Shiv Kumar.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-03-2021 16:01 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 16:01 IST
GRP sub-inspector held for daughter's murder in Faridabad

A sub-inspector posted with the Government Railway Police has been arrested for allegedly murdering his married daughter in Haryana's Faridabad district, police said on Saturday.

The case was registered on the complaint of Sagar, husband of the deceased, identified as Komal (26), said police.

In a complaint lodged with the Faridabad's Ballabgarh police station, Sagar said he and Komal married on February 8 in a temple. They were even granted police protection after they approached the court as the family of Komal was not happy with their marriage.

Later, Komal's family assured the couple that they had no problem with their relationship and even got them engaged on February 19, said police.

Komal's family took her home. Later, Komal told Sagar over the phone that her family members were still not happy with their marriage, according to the complaint.

On March 18, Komal's friend called Sagar and told him that his wife had committed suicide. Komal's family had even cremated her, said police.

After receiving the complaint, police arrested Komal's father Sohanpal and her uncle Shiv Kumar. During their questioning, it came to the fore that Komal's uncle strangled her to death, said police. PTI CHS VSD RDK RDK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Narendra Modi has stolen money meant for COVID-19 management: Mamata.

PM Narendra Modi has stolen money meant for COVID-19 management Mamata....

Modi rakes up toolkit row, claims Congress backing those trying to finish Assam tea

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday accused the Congress of openly supporting forces that are out to finish the identity of Assam tea and destroy the tea industry.Addressing an election rally in this Upper Assam town, a day after Congr...

IT dept detects over Rs 200-cr black income after raids on Mumbai mobile accessories dealers

The Income Tax Department has detected an undisclosed income of over Rs 200 crore after it raided some Mumbai-based dealers involved in the business of mobile accessories by allegedly under-invoicing imports from China, the CBDT said Saturd...

BJP not getting proper candidates for Bengal assembly polls, naming MPs as nominees: Mamata at Panskura rally.

BJP not getting proper candidates for Bengal assembly polls, naming MPs as nominees Mamata at Panskura rally....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021