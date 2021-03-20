GRP sub-inspector held for daughter's murder in Faridabad

A sub-inspector posted with the Government Railway Police has been arrested for allegedly murdering his married daughter in Haryana's Faridabad district, police said on Saturday.

The case was registered on the complaint of Sagar, husband of the deceased, identified as Komal (26), said police.

In a complaint lodged with the Faridabad's Ballabgarh police station, Sagar said he and Komal married on February 8 in a temple. They were even granted police protection after they approached the court as the family of Komal was not happy with their marriage.

Later, Komal's family assured the couple that they had no problem with their relationship and even got them engaged on February 19, said police.

Komal's family took her home. Later, Komal told Sagar over the phone that her family members were still not happy with their marriage, according to the complaint.

On March 18, Komal's friend called Sagar and told him that his wife had committed suicide. Komal's family had even cremated her, said police.

After receiving the complaint, police arrested Komal's father Sohanpal and her uncle Shiv Kumar. During their questioning, it came to the fore that Komal's uncle strangled her to death, said police. PTI CHS VSD RDK RDK

