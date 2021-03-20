Left Menu

COVID-19 curbs to continue in Nagpur till Mar 31 with relaxations

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 20-03-2021 16:49 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 16:49 IST
Maharashtra minister Nitin Raut on Saturday said curbs imposed in Nagpur district amid the rise in COVID-19 cases will continue March 31, but with some relaxations.

Strict curbs have been imposed in the district from March 15 to 21, following a surge in COVID-19 infections.

Raut, who is the district guardian minister, held a review meeting with district officials to assess the situation.

The restrictions, which have been imposed in the district, will continue till March 31 with partial relaxations, the minister said.

He further informed that a separate standard operating procedure will be issued for the festival of Holi, which will be observed on March 28-29.

Shops selling essential commodities will be permitted to operate till 4 pm as opposed to the earlier timing of 1 pm, while restaurants and eateries, which had been ordered to remain shut, can function till 7 pm, the minister said.

Food delivery services will be allowed till 11 pm, he said.

The police department has been directed to take action against violators, the minister added.

Nagpur recorded 3,235 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the count of infections to 1,85,787.

