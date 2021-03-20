Woman, son electrocuted as high-tension wire falls on houses

A 65-year-old woman and her son were electrocuted while two others sustained injuries when a high-tension wire fell on some houses at a village here, police said on Saturday. Superintendent of Police Shivhari Meena said the incident took place on Friday night at Dandi Khas Thakurdeen ka Purva. Lakhpati Devi died on the spot while her son Jagat Bahadur Yadav (40) succumbed to his injuries at the district hospital.

Yadav's wife and another person, identified as Rajesh Tiwari (20), were seriously injured. The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination, police said.

