PTI | Kathua | Updated: 20-03-2021 17:46 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 17:46 IST
J-K Prisons Department organises skit in jail to create awareness against drug abuse among inmates

The Jammu and Kashmir Prisons Department organised a skit in the Kathua District Jail on Saturday to create awareness among inmates about drug abuse and insomnia.

The skit, titled 'Haalat', was a part of the department's efforts to ensure an improved environment for the prisoners so that they are able to integrate better with society after their release, officials said.

The skit was performed by artists at the Kathua District Jail with the aim of bringing awareness among inmates regarding the ill effects of drug abuse and to highlight the dos and don'ts for sound sleep, said Saba Shawl, Public Relations Officer to Director General of Police (Prisons) V K Singh.

The prisons department had started cognitive behavioural therapy for insomnia (CBT-I) in June last year from the Jammu District Jail to help inmates overcome various issues related to attitude and behaviour before their release, she said.

''Through this skit, inmates who were not a part of the CBT-I intervention will get a chance to overcome sleep difficulties for better health,'' she added.

Shawl said, ''Theatre is a powerful tool for sensitising people on issues that demand greater awareness.'' The department strives to enable correction and de-radicalisation of inmates, she said.

Deputy Inspector General, Prisons, M S Lone; Superintendent of Kathua District Jail Rajni Sehgal; and the prison staff were also among the audience, she said.

