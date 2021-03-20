Left Menu

M4 assault rifle being illegally manufactured somewhere in Pak, Afghanistan: JK DGP

Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbagh Singh Saturday claimed that American assault rifle M4, which was among the seized weapons in the union territory recently, was being illegally manufactured somewhere in Pakistan or Afghanistan. He was giving details of the weapons which were smuggled in from Pakistan using drones and other means but seized by security forces along the border during 2020. The weapons seized last year was huge, incomparable to what we have seized in previous years.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 20-03-2021 17:58 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 17:48 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Devdiscourse News Desk

Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbagh Singh Saturday claimed that American assault rifle M4, which was among the seized weapons in the union territory recently, was being illegally manufactured somewhere in Pakistan or Afghanistan.

He was giving details of the weapons which were smuggled in from Pakistan using drones and other means but seized by security forces along the border during 2020.

''The weapons seized last year was huge, incomparable to what we have seized in previous years. In all, there were 475 weapons seized last year. The number was not even half of this in 2019,'' the top cop of the union territory said. He said among the recoveries were pistols, AK assault rifles, M4 rifles, narcotics, and cash as well.

''M4 actually is an American rifle but there are duplicates manufactured somewhere in Pakistan or Afghanistan,'' he claimed. Singh said drugs are being smuggled in from Pakistan using drones and other means. ''If I say the gift of narcotics substance is coming from there (Pakistan), it will become clear to you -- be it the Kashmir border, Rajouri-Poonch, or Jammu Kathua Samba border. For some time now, narcotics are being dropped using drones. The quantity of narcotics that has been seized is unprecedented. We are making our best efforts to counter this menace in an organized manner,'' he said. Singh said a new wing -- anti-narcotics task force -- has been set up in the Crime Branch to deal with the drug menace.

On the infiltration of militants from Pakistan, the DGP said he would like to believe that it will remain low during this year as well.

''I can't say whether it will rise with changing weather because the security grid is working effectively. But I believe that it will stay low as there is a complete stop on ceasefire violations since the dialogue was resumed. We don't have any information about infiltration. If there are such attempts, we are geared up to deal with it,'' he added. On the missing army jawan Shakir Manzoor from Shopian district, Singh said ''We don't know where he has been killed and buried. We are trying to trace his whereabouts. When we get to know something we will share it with his family.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

