Austin says discussed with India its planned purchase of Russian air defence systems

Austin says discussed with India its planned purchase of Russian air defence systemsReuters | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 18:03 IST
Visiting United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he and his Indian counterpart had discussed India's planned purchase of Russia's S400 air defence system, adding that Washington had asked all its partners to stay away from Russian equipment to avoid U.S. sanctions.
"There has been no delivery of S400 systems to India and so the possibility of sanctions was not discussed," Austin told reporters in New Delhi on Saturday.
Austin is making the first visit by a top member of U.S. President Joe Biden's administration to India as part of efforts to forge an alliance of countries seeking to push back against China's assertiveness in the region.
