Left Menu

Germany: police clash with protesters against virus measures

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 20-03-2021 18:17 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 18:17 IST
Germany: police clash with protesters against virus measures

Protesters in a central German city clashed with police on Saturday over coronavirus measures, with officers using pepper spray and batons against people trying to break through police barriers, the German news agency dpa reported.

Several thousand people participated in the protests in Kassel, and in addition to clashes with police there were also several scuffles with counter-protesters.

Several groups, most of them far-right opponents of government's regulations to fight the pandemic, had called for protests Saturday in cities across the country.

In Berlin, some 1,800 police officers were on standby for possible riots, but only a few dozen protesters assembled at the city's landmark Brandenburg Gate. Meanwhile, around 300 citizens came together on Berlin's Unter den Linden boulevard to protest against the far-right demonstration.

Police had to intervene when some far-right protesters tried to attack press photographers, but in general, a police spokeswoman told dpa, “there's not much going on here.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

People News Roundup: Lizzo launches reality TV search and Armie Hammer accused of rape, claim 'outrageous'

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Lizzo launches reality TV search for big grrrlsU.S. musician Lizzo is making a reality TV series to find big women to join her on stage. Its time to find my dream team of beautifully tale...

Egypt receives 2nd shipment of vaccine as gift from China

Egypt on Saturday received a second shipment of coronavirus vaccine donated by China, officials said, as the Arab country tries to speed up its vaccination campaign.The 300,000-dose shipment of the vaccine manufactured by Chinas state-owned...

All England Open: Sindhu bows out after losing in semifinal

India shuttler PV Sindhu on Saturday crashed out of the ongoing All England Open after losing to Thailands Pornpawee Chochuwong in the semi-final. The reigning world champion lost to sixth seed Chochuwong in straight games 21-17, 21-9 in 45...

Parts of France enter lockdown amid confusion and frustration

Nearly a third of French people entered a month-long lockdown on Saturday with many expressing fatigue and confusion over the latest set of restrictions aimed at containing the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus. The government ann...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021