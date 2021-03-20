Left Menu

Chinar Corps celebrates its 80th Raising Day in Srinagar

The Chinar Corps on Saturday celebrated their 80th Raising Day here at the Badami Bagh Cantonment.

ANI | Srinagar (J&K) | Updated: 20-03-2021 18:24 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 18:24 IST
Chinar Corps celebrates its 80th Raising Day in Srinagar
Chinar Corps celebrating its 80th Raising Day at Badami Bagh Cantonment. Image Credit: ANI

The Chinar Corps on Saturday celebrated their 80th Raising Day here at the Badami Bagh Cantonment. Lt Gen DP Pandey, GOC Chinar Corps, on the occasion, laid a wreath at the Badami Bagh Cantonment War Memorial and remembered the heroes and their sacrifices for achieving successes in countless operations.

He reinforced the expectations of the nation from the corps, in view of the extraordinary circumstances in which the Chinar Corps is operating. He exhorted all ranks of the Chinar Corps to continue working hard towards peace stability in Kashmir, Chinar Corps said in the press release. Chinar Corps was raised during World War II at Barrackpore, 1942. As a part of the 14th Army, the Corps participated in the Burma Campaign at Arakan during World War II. Subsequently, the Corps was shifted to Karachi.

In October 1947, the Corps got tethered to Kashmir for the first time when its 161 Infantry Brigade was tasked to fight the invading Pakistani regulars and Kabailis. All operations during the 1947-48 India-Pakistan conflict were controlled by headquarters of the Jammu and Kashmir Force. Later, on January 4, 1955, the Corps was entrusted with the role of complete security of Jammu and Kashmir in Udhampur. The Corps made commendable contributions during the 1965 & 1971 India-Pakistan wars. On May 1, 1972, the Northern Command headquarters was established in Udhampur and the Chinar Corps shifted to its present location at Badami Bagh Cantonment in Srinagar. Ever since the Corps has been committed to the mission of ensuring the security of the Kashmir region from external aggression and internal security challenges.

Since 1989, when Pakistan launched its proxy war against India, Chinar Corps has been successfully maintaining the territorial integrity of the nation. Towards that end, the counter-infiltration operations along LOC and counter-terrorist operations in the hinterland have been the mainstay, the press release stated. In the last 80 years of its existence, the Corps has been conferred with four Victoria Crosses, four Military Crosses, 13 PVCs, 20 ACs, and numerous other gallantry awards and citations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

People News Roundup: Lizzo launches reality TV search and Armie Hammer accused of rape, claim 'outrageous'

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Lizzo launches reality TV search for big grrrlsU.S. musician Lizzo is making a reality TV series to find big women to join her on stage. Its time to find my dream team of beautifully tale...

Egypt receives 2nd shipment of vaccine as gift from China

Egypt on Saturday received a second shipment of coronavirus vaccine donated by China, officials said, as the Arab country tries to speed up its vaccination campaign.The 300,000-dose shipment of the vaccine manufactured by Chinas state-owned...

All England Open: Sindhu bows out after losing in semifinal

India shuttler PV Sindhu on Saturday crashed out of the ongoing All England Open after losing to Thailands Pornpawee Chochuwong in the semi-final. The reigning world champion lost to sixth seed Chochuwong in straight games 21-17, 21-9 in 45...

Parts of France enter lockdown amid confusion and frustration

Nearly a third of French people entered a month-long lockdown on Saturday with many expressing fatigue and confusion over the latest set of restrictions aimed at containing the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus. The government ann...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021