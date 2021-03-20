Constable held on charges of house trespass in Rajasthan's Churu

A police constable was arrested for allegedly barging into a house in a village in Rajasthan's Churu district, an official said on Saturday.

Constable Ratan Lal was posted at Kanuta outpost which comes under the Sandwa police station.

Lal, who was in civil dress, barged into a house on Thursday night, following which he was thrashed by scores of irate villagers.

A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media.

When the matter came to light, Lal was suspended and arrested on charges of house trespass on Friday, Churu SP Narayan Lal Togas said.

A probe into the matter was underway, he added.

