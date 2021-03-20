Left Menu

Odisha: 7 police personnel injured in clash with villagers who gave land for NALCO

PTI | Koraput | Updated: 20-03-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 18:55 IST
At least seven police personnel were injured on Saturday in a clash with villagers who gave their land for NALCO's refinery unit in Odisha's Koraput district amid an ongoing demonstration, demanding jobs at the factory, officials said.

The villagers have been agitating since Wednesday over the issue.

As tensions escalated, the district administration clamped prohibitory orders under section 144 of CrPC on the road leading to the mining area of state-run National Aluminium Company (NALCO) near Analabadi where the protesters were staging a blockade, officials said.

''The agitating villagers pelted stones on our team in which at least seven policemen were injured. Additional forces have been deployed and presently the situation is under control,'' said Superintendent of Police Varun Gunthapalli.

The villagers claimed that police baton-charged to disperse the agitators, an allegation denied by the officer.

At least 60 villagers have been detained for interrogation in connection with the attack on the police and an investigation has been started to nab the instigators, Gunthapalli said.

The protestors, belonging to 13 displaced villages, said that they have been demanding jobs at NALCO for years as they have lost their land and homes with the aluminium refinery unit being set up in the early 1980s, but to no avail.

''Talks are on with the agitating villagers regarding their demands and necessary action will be taken,'' said a senior official of the Koraput district administration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

