Man gets life term for killing boy

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 20-03-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 18:58 IST
A court here sentenced a man to life imprisonment on Saturday for killing a 14-year-old boy who resisted his attempt to sodomise over a decade ago.

Additional district sessions judge Poonam Rajput has also imposed a fine of Rs 95,000 on accused Sohan, alias Sonu, after holding him guilty under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence or giving false information) of the Indian Penal Code According to government lawyer Pushpender Singh, the boy was strangulated to death Sohan and his body was dumped in a canal at Kookra village under New Mandi police station on July 6 2010. PTI CORR HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

