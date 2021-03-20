Two held for printing fake notes in UP's Bulandshahr

A team of the crime branch arrested two people for allegedly printing fake notes and recovered the machine used for it, police said in Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Farman and Fakhru, both residents of Ghaziabad district, a senior police officer said, adding that fake notes of the denomination of Rs 2,000, 500, 200 and 100 were recovered from them.

The officer said the accused used to charge 40 per cent of the face value of fake notes. All recovered notes had the same number, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)