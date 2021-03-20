Maha: Woman found strangled to death in Dombivili

A 47-year-old woman was allegedly found strangled to death at her apartment in Dombivili town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

The victim Aarti Arun Sapkal was found strangled to death with a saree in her apartment on Friday night, said Vivek Pansare, deputy commissioner of police Kalyan.

Advertisement

Sapkal used to work at a bar but started selling fish in her neighbourhood after she lost her job, the official said.

The death came to light when her relatives who were unable to get in touch with her over the phone, went to her home, he said, adding that a case of murder has been registered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)