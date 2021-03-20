Left Menu

Will take up issue of shortage of judges with Union Law Minister: Rajasthan HC advocate association

PTI | Jodhpur | Updated: 20-03-2021 19:35 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 19:30 IST
Against the total strength of 50, the Rajasthan High Court currently has 23 judges and six of theme would retire by the end of this year, said the president of the association Nathu Singh at its maiden press briefing. Image Credit: ANI

The Rajasthan High Court Advocates' Association will take up the issue of shortage of judges in the high court with Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and appeal to him to expedite the process for filling up the vacancies.

Against the total strength of 50, the Rajasthan High Court currently has 23 judges and six of theme would retire by the end of this year, said the president of the association Nathu Singh at its maiden press briefing.

''This shortage of judges has been taking a serious toll on the justice delivery system and leading to piling of the cases in courts,'' he said.

Rathore also referred to the piling of cases in sessions and other subordinate courts and said a delegation of the association would also meeting the district judge to speed up the process of clearing this pendency.

''The subordinate courts have cases piled up tremendously due to the COVID-19 lockdown (last year) and the situation has not improved even after the unlock process.

''We have observed that a lack of coordination has been holding up the clearing of the cases. So, we have decided to talk to the district judge about it and about other procedural issues causing hurdles in smooth and desired to function of courts,'' he said.

Besides this, the association has also proposed to launch preparatory classes for the applicants of various judicial service entrance and recruitment examinations.

Various monthly and annual seminars, workshops and other academic activities are also going to be part of the annual calendar of activities for the advocates now.

