Left Menu

U.S. defense secretary urges India to avoid buying Russian equipment

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin discussed India's planned purchase of Russia's S400 air defence system at a meeting with his Indian counterpart on Saturday, reiterating U.S. allies should steer clear of Russian equipment to avoid sanctions.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 19:31 IST
U.S. defense secretary urges India to avoid buying Russian equipment
Austin met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his arrival in New Delhi on Friday. He leaves on Sunday. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBAgartala)

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin discussed India's planned purchase of Russia's S400 air defence system at a meeting with his Indian counterpart on Saturday, reiterating U.S. allies should steer clear of Russian equipment to avoid sanctions. "We certainly urge all our allies, our partners to move away from Russian equipment ... and really avoid any kind of acquisitions that would trigger sanctions on our behalf," Austin told reporters in New Delhi.

No S400 systems have been delivered to India and so the possibility of sanctions was not discussed, he said. The United States last year imposed sanctions on Turkey for buying the S400 system.

India made an initial payment of $800 million in 2019 towards the Russian purchase and the first set of missile batteries are expected later this year. Ahead of Austin's trip, Senator Bob Menendez, chairman of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, asked him to raise democracy and human rights concerns in his talks with the Indian government, as well reaffirm the Biden administration's opposition to India's planned purchase of the Russian systems.

Austin is making the first visit by a top member of U.S. President Joe Biden's administration to India as part of efforts to forge an alliance of countries seeking to push back against China's assertiveness in the region. The leaders of the United States, India, Australia and Japan - countries together known as the Quad - held the first summit last week pledging to work together for a free and open Indo-Pacific and to cooperate on maritime and cybersecurity in the face of challenges from China.

"India, in particular, is an increasingly important partner among today's rapidly shifting international dynamics," Austin said after meeting Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, during which they discussed strengthening security ties. "We discussed opportunities to elevate the U.S.-India major defence partnership ... and we'll do that through regional security cooperation and military to military interactions and defence trade," Austin added.

The United States has emerged as one of India's biggest arms sellers, and the two sides are also discussing India's plan to buy armed drones from the United States as well as a large order for over 150 combat jets for the air force and the navy to help narrow the gap with China, Reuters reported on Friday. U.S. firms Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin are front runners for the multibillion-dollar combat jet deals.

Austin met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his arrival in New Delhi on Friday. He leaves on Sunday. India drew closer to the United States last year following a deadly border clash with China. Washington has helped New Delhi, leasing surveillance drones and supplying cold-weather gear for Indian troops.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Samant Chauhan says his FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week collection is all about celebrating life

Through his new clothing range, fashion designer Samant Chauhan says he wants to break the chain of dullness the COVID-19 pandemic has fastened on the hopes and dreams of many.The collection, titled New Born, which the Delhi-based couturier...

PM Narendra Modi offers his best wishes to Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan for speedy recovery from COVID-19.

PM Narendra Modi offers his best wishes to Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan for speedy recovery from COVID-19....

WRAPUP 5-International pressure on Myanmar generals grows as protesters march, one killed

Opponents of Myanmars coup protested again on Saturday and international pressure grew on the military junta to halt its repression of democracy supporters, with Asian neighbours joining Western countries in condemning lethal force. A young...

EPFO's net new enrolments up 28 pc to 13.36 lakh in January

Net new enrolments with retirement fund body EPFO grew 27.79 per cent to 13.36 lakh in January compared to the same month in 2020, according to the payroll data released on Saturday, providing a perspective on formal sector employment amid ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021