AMC launches door-to-door waste collection system

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 20-03-2021 19:41 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 19:38 IST
In its effort to make Aizawl a clean and smart city, the newly elected Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) board on Saturday launched a door-to-door waste collection system as a pilot project at Ramhlun South locality.

The door-to-door waste collection system, which is the first of its kind in the state, was launched by AMC mayor Lalrinenga Sailo at a function held at Ramhlun South.

Speaking at the function, Sailo said the MNF led AMC board will give priority to waste management to make Aizawl a clean city.

Apart from Ramhlun South, the door-to-door collection system will also be introduced in other parts of the state capital one after another, he said.

Executive councillor Laltlangzova Khiangte said the AMC will focus on systematic waste management and cleanliness within the municipal area in support of the Centre's Swachh Bharat Mission.

He said that casual workers or waste collectors will collect garbage by visiting house to house under the new system.

In the AMC polls held on February 16 this year, the MNF won 11 out of the 19 seats, while the main opposition party in the state Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) bagged 6 and Congress won 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

