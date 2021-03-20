Two siblings held for killing father in UP
Two sons of a 65-year-old man were arrested for murdering him here, police said on Saturday.
The incident took place in Bigrahpur village under Madhuban police station area here on Friday, they said.
Circle Officer Amit Singh said Buddhiram Sharma was killed by his sons Akhilesh and Bhupendra using a sharp-edged weapon. Both accused have been arrested.
Sharma had three sons and was living with the eldest, Rajendra. He had disowned Akhilesh and Bhupendra over a property dispute and due to this they had frequent arguments, he said.
The village panchayat was convened a number of times to help the family resolve the differences but in vain, he added.
On Friday, Rajendra got into an argument with the two accused. When Buddhiram tried to intervene, the accused attacked him and he died on the spot, the police said.
The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, they said.
