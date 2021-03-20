Left Menu

Parties do not send their best talents to Parliament: Ex-judge of Supreme Court

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 19:49 IST
Parties do not send their best talents to Parliament: Ex-judge of Supreme Court
Justice Patnaik, who retired as a Supreme Court judge in 2014, said he has been listening to the debates in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and have been reading about them in newspapers. Image Credit: ANI

Former Supreme Court judge A K Patnaik on Saturday said political parties do not send their best talents to Parliament due to a variety of reasons, including a lack of internal democracy in their functioning.

Speaking at an event, he said lack of funds to contest elections without the support of a political party has discouraged many capable and meritorious persons from seeking an opportunity for election to Parliament.

Justice Patnaik, who retired as a Supreme Court judge in 2014, said he has been listening to the debates in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and have been reading about them in newspapers.

''I appreciate the quality of debates on the national issues and some of the criticisms that the opposition members make in Parliament. For such debates and criticisms, parliamentarians need to be rewarded,'' he said.

He also referred to criticism by the opposition on the issue of ''seditious acts''.

''This is what Parliament should do. The government should respond. This is how democracy is kept alive,'' he said.

He said he was ''not quite sure'' whether Parliament in India today is represented by people who are the best amongst their party members in their constituencies and their state.

''I am of the view that our political parties do not send their best talents, with merit and integrity, to Parliament for various reasons,'' he said.

The first reason, Justice Patnaik (retd.) said, was that there is no internal democracy in political parties.

''In a democracy, a political party should give an opportunity to its members to participate in the debates on the formulation of the programmes of the party. This is now recognised in the laws of various other countries,'' he said.

The second reason is that persons with merit and integrity who want to contest the Lok Sabha election do not have the funds for campaigning for their election.

''Considering the huge resources required by a candidate in an election for a parliamentary seat, a prospective candidate has to either depend on a political party for such funds for election or has to organise his own funds as an independent candidate,'' he said.

This has discouraged many capable and meritorious persons from contesting elections for seats in Parliament, he opined.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Samant Chauhan says his FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week collection is all about celebrating life

Through his new clothing range, fashion designer Samant Chauhan says he wants to break the chain of dullness the COVID-19 pandemic has fastened on the hopes and dreams of many.The collection, titled New Born, which the Delhi-based couturier...

PM Narendra Modi offers his best wishes to Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan for speedy recovery from COVID-19.

PM Narendra Modi offers his best wishes to Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan for speedy recovery from COVID-19....

WRAPUP 5-International pressure on Myanmar generals grows as protesters march, one killed

Opponents of Myanmars coup protested again on Saturday and international pressure grew on the military junta to halt its repression of democracy supporters, with Asian neighbours joining Western countries in condemning lethal force. A young...

EPFO's net new enrolments up 28 pc to 13.36 lakh in January

Net new enrolments with retirement fund body EPFO grew 27.79 per cent to 13.36 lakh in January compared to the same month in 2020, according to the payroll data released on Saturday, providing a perspective on formal sector employment amid ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021