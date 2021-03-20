Left Menu

Pak court sentences 2 to death for gangrape of French woman in Lahore

The incident, which took place at Lahore-Sialkot motorway in September last year, had sparked countrywide outcry with a demand for public hanging of the perpetrators of the crime. The accused -- Abid Malhi and Shafqat Bagga -- gangraped the Pakistan-origin French woman in front of her three children after dragging her out of her car that stopped on the highway after it ran out of fuel.

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 20-03-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 19:51 IST
Pak court sentences 2 to death for gangrape of French woman in Lahore

An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan on Saturday handed down death sentence to two accused involved in the gangrape of a French woman in Lahore. The incident, which took place at Lahore-Sialkot motorway in September last year, had sparked countrywide outcry with a demand for public hanging of the perpetrators of the crime. The accused -- Abid Malhi and Shafqat Bagga -- gangraped the Pakistan-origin French woman in front of her three children after dragging her out of her car that stopped on the highway after it ran out of fuel. Malhi and Bagga were arrested after a countrywide manhunt over a month after the incident. Police traced both the accused with the help of their DNA samples, which matched with the blood stains found at the crime scene. ATC Lahore Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta sentenced Malhi and Bagga to death and also imposed a fine of PKR 50,000 on each of them.

''The judge also sentenced them to life imprisonment on charges of dacoity and five-year jail term for breaking the lock of the car door of the victim. The court also ordered confiscation of the property of the convicts,'' a court official told PTI.

According to police, Malhi had snatched over PKR 100,000 cash from the woman and spent it while fleeing from police. However, they could not recover the gold bangles and ATM cards that Malhi had snatched from the woman. The hearing of the case took place in the Camp Jail Lahore due to security concerns. The prosecution presented 53 witnesses, including the survivor, the complainant of the FIR and the person who reported the incident on the police emergency helpline.

Police also recovered a pistol and a club used in the crime from the possession of the suspects, besides their mobile phones. The investigation officer said the suspects had confessed to their crime.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Samant Chauhan says his FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week collection is all about celebrating life

Through his new clothing range, fashion designer Samant Chauhan says he wants to break the chain of dullness the COVID-19 pandemic has fastened on the hopes and dreams of many.The collection, titled New Born, which the Delhi-based couturier...

PM Narendra Modi offers his best wishes to Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan for speedy recovery from COVID-19.

PM Narendra Modi offers his best wishes to Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan for speedy recovery from COVID-19....

WRAPUP 5-International pressure on Myanmar generals grows as protesters march, one killed

Opponents of Myanmars coup protested again on Saturday and international pressure grew on the military junta to halt its repression of democracy supporters, with Asian neighbours joining Western countries in condemning lethal force. A young...

EPFO's net new enrolments up 28 pc to 13.36 lakh in January

Net new enrolments with retirement fund body EPFO grew 27.79 per cent to 13.36 lakh in January compared to the same month in 2020, according to the payroll data released on Saturday, providing a perspective on formal sector employment amid ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021