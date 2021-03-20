ACB arrests clerk for accepting bribe

ACB arrests clerk for accepting bribePTI | Dumka | Updated: 20-03-2021 20:13 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 20:13 IST
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday arrested an employee of the Dumka Assistant Settlement Officer's (ASO) office for accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000, officials said.
Ravi Shankar, Superintendent, Anti-Corruption Bureau, said a complaint was lodged by a resident of Taldanga area of Dumka district that 'peshkar' (clerk) Rajiv Kumar in the ASO office was demanding a bribe for deleting some names from the land records.
The SP said Kumar was arrested by the ACB team while he was accepting the bribe money.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
