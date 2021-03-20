ACB arrests clerk for accepting bribe

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday arrested an employee of the Dumka Assistant Settlement Officer's (ASO) office for accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000, officials said.

Ravi Shankar, Superintendent, Anti-Corruption Bureau, said a complaint was lodged by a resident of Taldanga area of Dumka district that 'peshkar' (clerk) Rajiv Kumar in the ASO office was demanding a bribe for deleting some names from the land records.

The SP said Kumar was arrested by the ACB team while he was accepting the bribe money.

