Top foreign stories at 2000 hrs

FGN37 VIRUS-PAK-3RDLD IMRAN Pakistan PM Imran Khan tests positive for COVID-19 Islamabad: Pakistan Prime minister Imran Khan on Saturday tested positive for the COVID-19 and is self-isolating at home, his top aide on health announced, two days after he got the first shot of a vaccine. By Sajjad Hussain FGN14 US-BIDEN-STUMBLE Biden stumbles several times while boarding Air Force One; White House says he is '100% fine' Washington: US President Joe Biden is doing ''100% fine'' after he tripped multiple times while jogging up the stairs to board Air Force One on Friday, according to a senior White House official.

FGN25 PAK-HINDU-LD JOURNALIST Hindu journalist killed in Pakistan's Sindh province Karachi: A 31-year-old Hindu journalist in Pakistan has been shot dead by some unidentified assailants while getting a haircut at a barber shop in the country’s Sindh province, the police said on Saturday.

FGN39 PAK-COURT-FRENCH-GANGRAPE Pak court sentences 2 to death for gangrape of French woman in Lahore Lahore: An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan on Saturday handed down death sentence to two accused involved in the gangrape of a French woman in Lahore. By M Zulqernain FGN36 VIRUS-UK-VACCINE-ADULTS COVID-19: Half of all adults in UK now vaccinated, says minister London: The UK has achieved another milestone in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic as more than half the country’s adult population received the first of two vaccine doses to protect against COVID-19, UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Saturday. By Aditi Khanna FGN35 UK-QUEEN-BIRTHDAY Queen's official birthday celebrations cancelled for second year London: The Trooping the Colour ceremony to celebrate the Queen's official birthday in June has been cancelled for the second year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Buckingham Palace said on Saturday. By Aditi Khanna FGN38 UK-INDIA-CLIMATE UK minister's India visit focuses on joint efforts on climate change London: The UK and India are working to expand research and collaboration links to tackle climate change, Britain’s South Asia minister said on Saturday as he concluded a five-day tour of India. By Aditi Khanna FGN7 US-FOREIGN-STUDENTS-REPORT Chinese and Indians account for 47 per cent of international student population in US: Report Washington: Students from China and India accounted for 47 per cent of all active foreign students in the US in 2020, according to latest official figures, which also indicated a significant drop in fresh enrolments from abroad due to the impact of the pandemic. By Lalit K Jha FGN13 VIRUS-NEPAL-COVAXIN Nepal gives emergency use approval to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin Kathmandu: Nepal's national drug regulatory authority on Saturday granted emergency use approval to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, becoming the third country to approve India's indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine.

FGN20 BANGLA-HINDUS-ATTACK-ACCUSED Prime suspect & instigator of attack on Hindu homes in Bangladesh arrested: Police Dhaka: Police in Bangladesh on Saturday arrested the alleged prime accused and instigator in connection with the attack on about 80 houses of Hindus by a hardline Islamist group in the country’s northeastern Sylhet division following a social media post reportedly by a youth from the minority community.

FGN11 US-LAWMAKERS-AUSTIN-INDIA Top US lawmakers welcome Defence Secretary Austin's maiden visit to India Washington: Top American lawmakers have welcomed Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin's first visit to the US' ''strategic partner'' India, as they highlighted the importance of the bilateral ties which are critical for the security and stability in the Indo-Pacific amidst Chinese aggression. By Lalit K Jha FGN9 US-QUAD-LAWMAKERS US lawmakers and experts support historic QUAD leadership summit Washington: Top American lawmakers and experts have applauded the first Quad summit of leaders from the US, India, Australia and Japan and supported the move of President Joe Biden to address the challenge posed by China in the Indo-Pacific region. By Lalit K Jha FGN5 US-CHINA-TALKS US, China wrap up testy 1st face-to-face talks under Biden Anchorage (US): Top US and Chinese officials wrapped up two days of contentious talks in Alaska on Friday after trading sharp and unusually public barbs over vastly different views of each other and the world in their first face-to-face meeting since President Joe Biden took office. (AP) FGN33 JAPAN-5THLD QUAKE Strong quake shakes Japan; no immediate reports of damage Tokyo: A strong earthquake struck Saturday off northern Japan, shaking buildings even in Tokyo and triggering a tsunami advisory for a part of the northern coast. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. (AP) FGN29 VIRUS-EU-ASTRAZENECA EU threatens AstraZeneca with export ban Berlin: The European Union's executive arm is increasing its pressure on pharmaceutical companies to speed up their vaccine delivery to the continent as virus numbers are rising again in many member countries.

