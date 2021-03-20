CBI arrests Uttarakhand Police SI for receiving Rs 1-lakh bribe

CBI arrests Uttarakhand Police SI for receiving Rs 1-lakh bribePTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2021 20:35 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 20:35 IST
The CBI on Saturday arrested a sub-inspector of Uttarakhand Police when he was allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 1 lakh in Chandigarh, officials said.
Hemant Khanduri posted at Dehradun Cantonment police station had allegedly demanded the bribe to give relief in an ongoing case against the Chandigarh-based taxi driver, they said.
After negotiations, he agreed to receive an installment of Rs 1 lakh in Chandigarh, they said.
''The accused was allegedly demanding bribe in lieu of relief to complainant in a case, registered at PS Cantt, Dehradun wherein the name of the complainant had surfaced,'' CBI spokesperson R C Joshi said.
On getting the complaint, the CBI laid a trap and arrested the accused, he said.
Joshi said searches are going on at the residence of the police officer and he will be produced before a court on Sunday.
