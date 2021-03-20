Left Menu

Ex-CP claims Maha home minister demanded Rs 100 cr per month

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-03-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 20:47 IST
Deshmukh, an NCP leader, said Singh was levelling false accusations to save his own skin in the Waze case. Image Credit: ANI

Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh on Saturday claimed that Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh wanted police officers to collect at least Rs 100 crore from bars and hotels every month, a charge which Deshmukh has denied.

The senior IPS officer Singh, who was transferred to the low-key Home Guards earlier this week following the arrest of police officer Sachin Waze in the case related to the bomb scare near Mukesh Ambani's house, claimed that he was made a scapegoat.

In an eight-page letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Singh alleged that Deshmukh used to call police officers to his official residence and give them a ''collection target'' from bars, restaurants and other establishments.

