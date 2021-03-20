Left Menu

India must vote in favour of UN resolution against Sri Lanka: Chidambaram

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2021 21:16 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 21:07 IST
Chidambaram said the UN Security Council is considering a resolution urging Sri Lanka to be accountable for such violations. Image Credit: ANI

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday said India must vote in favour of the United Nations resolution calling out ''human rights violations'' by the Sri Lankan government.

''INDIA must vote in favour of the resolution and call out the violations by the Sri Lanka government. INDIA must stand by the Tamils and other communities that have been denied human rights,'' he said on Twitter.

''It is said that Sri Lanka continues to deny there were — and are — human rights violations in that country, especially in respect of Tamils,'' he also said.

