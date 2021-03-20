Left Menu

Maha govt has no right to continue even for a minute: BJP after graft charge against Anil Deshmukh

The BJP on Saturday demanded an independent probe into former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singhs corruption allegations against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and said such a criminally-minded government has no right to continue even for a minute.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2021 21:59 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 21:56 IST
Maha govt has no right to continue even for a minute: BJP after graft charge against Anil Deshmukh
The BJP also asked Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to speak on the issue, and alleged that he ran a ''corrupt and criminally-minded government''. Image Credit: ANI

The BJP on Saturday demanded an independent probe into former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh's corruption allegations against Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and said such a ''criminally-minded'' government has no right to continue even for a minute. After Singh made an explosive allegation that Deshmukh wanted police officers to collect Rs 100 crore per month, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said it is ''one of the darkest moments'' in Indian democracy when a dispensation duty-bound to protect people has indulged in ''government-monitored and controlled extortion racket''.

Bhatia demanded the immediate resignation of Deshmukh and a probe by a central agency or one monitored by a court. The BJP also asked Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to speak on the issue, and alleged that he ran a ''corrupt and criminally-minded government''.

Nothing can be more shameful for a government that these allegations, and still Thackeray has not spoken on the matter, Bhatia said. The continuation of such a government amounted to throttling democracy, he said.

Singh has claimed that Deshmukh wanted police officers to collect at least Rs 100 crore from bars and hotels every month, a charge which Deshmukh has denied.

Senior IPS officer Singh, who was transferred to the low-key Home Guards earlier this week following the arrest of police officer Sachin Waze in the case related to the bomb scare near Mukesh Ambani's house, claimed that he was made a scapegoat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Kohli leads from front, India clinch T20 series against England

Virat Kohli led from the front as India prevailed in a high-scoring decider, beating England by 36 runs in the final Twenty20 International to complete a 3-2 series victory on Saturday. Rohit Sharma smashed 64 and Kohli remained not out on ...

India beat England by 36 runs in fifth Twenty20 to claim series 3-2.

India beat England by 36 runs in fifth Twenty20 to claim series 3-2....

Step counters, wearable fitness trackers helpful in shedding weight

The findings of a pooled data analysis of existing evidence suggests that wearable fitness trackers and step counters are helpful in shedding pounds for people who are overweight, obese, or who have weight-related health conditions. The ana...

J-K chief justice inaugurates sub-judge court complex in Udhampur

Chief Justice of the common High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh Pankaj Mithal on Saturday inaugurated the sub-judge court complex in Udhampur district here, an official spokesperson said.The new complex, built at a cost of Rs 5.40 cr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021