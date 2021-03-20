Ist Women T20I: South Africa thrash India by 8 wickets

South Africa women rode on Anneke Bosch's unbeaten 66 to crush India women by eight wickets in the first T20 International here on Sunday.

Batting first, India managed a below-par 130 for 6 with Harleen Deol contributing 52 off 47 balls and Jemimah Rodrigues chipping in with 30.

In reply, Bosch (66 not out off 48 balls) and skipper Sune Luus (43 not out off 49 balls) added 90 runs for the second wicket to complete proceedings in 19.1 overs.

Brief Scores: India Women: 130/6 in 20 overs (Harleen Deol 52 off 47 balls, Jemimah Rodrigues 30 off 27 balls).

South Africa Women: 133/2 in 19.1 overs (Anneke Bosch 66 not out; A Reddy 1/20).

