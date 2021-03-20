Prohibitory order clamped at Pattamundai town following group clash
The Kendrapara district administration on Saturday enforced prohibitory order under section 144 of Crpc at Pattamundai town following a group clash between two communities, an official said.At least 17 persons from both the communities were injured following the group clash yesterday.PTI | Kendrapara | Updated: 20-03-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 22:23 IST
''At least 17 persons from both the communities were injured following the group clash yesterday. As tension prevailed in the township, prohibitory order under Section 144 of the Crpc was enforced in the area'', said Ranjan Kumar Dey, Sub Divisional Police Officer.
Police have detained two persons, one each from both the communities, in connection with Friday's violence. No untoward incident has been reported. The situation is under control. Prohibitory order was clamped as a precautionary measure, he said.
However, security has been tightened with deployment of armed police in a locality under Pattamundai municipality jurisdiction to thwart possible breach of peace, the official added.
Sources said the clash erupted between two groups when some people reportedly attacked the house of the rival group over the construction of a school building.
