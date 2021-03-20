Brazil in talks with United States for excess COVID-19 vaccines, foreign ministry says

Brazil in talks with United States for excess COVID-19 vaccines, foreign ministry saysReuters | Updated: 20-03-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 22:26 IST
Brazil's government has been in talks since March 13 about potentially importing excess COVID-19 vaccines from the United States, the Brazilian Foreign Ministry said on Twitter on Saturday.
The Foreign Ministry and the Brazilian Embassy in Washington, in cooperation with the Health Ministry, are negotiating with the U.S. government, according to the ministry's tweet.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Czech Republic asks Germany, Switzerland and Poland for help with COVID patients -health ministry
Czech Republic asks other countries for help with COVID-19 patients -health ministry
EC asks health ministry to follow poll code provisions in letter and spirit
Over 2.06 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses administered till Saturday 7 pm: Health Ministry
Health ministry approves COVID vaccination of dependents, veterans in service hospitals: Army