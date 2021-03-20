Brazil in talks with United States for excess COVID-19 vaccines, foreign ministry says

Brazil's government has been in talks since March 13 about potentially importing excess COVID-19 vaccines from the United States, the Brazilian Foreign Ministry said on Twitter on Saturday.

The Foreign Ministry and the Brazilian Embassy in Washington, in cooperation with the Health Ministry, are negotiating with the U.S. government, according to the ministry's tweet.

