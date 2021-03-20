Left Menu

Passing out parade for over 400 JAKLI recruits

Srinagar, Mar 20 PTI More than 400 young recruits of the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry JAKLI Saturday graduated as soldiers of Indian Army at a passing out parade held here. The Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regimental Centre, showcased its latest batch of passing out young soldiers from the UT of JK.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 20-03-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 22:29 IST
Passing out parade for over 400 JAKLI recruits

Srinagar, Mar 20 (PTI) More than 400 young recruits of the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI) Saturday graduated as soldiers of Indian Army at a passing out parade held here. ''The Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regimental Centre, showcased its latest batch of passing out young soldiers from the UT of J&K. A total of 409 young soldiers were attested today after completing one year of strenuous training, at a glittering parade at the Bana Singh Parade Ground of JAK LI Regimental centre,'' a defence spokesman said here.

He said the attestation parade, depicting graduation of a recruit and his transformation into a young soldier, was reviewed by Lieutenant General M K Das, Commandant, Officer Training Academy, Chennai and Colonel of the JAKLI Regiment.

The Colonel of the Regiment congratulated the young soldiers for their immaculate parade and impressed upon selfless services towards the nation. He praised their contribution towards encouraging more and more youth from J&K to come forward to join the security forces and also highlighted the vital role played by their parents in motivating their wards to join this noble profession.

The young soldiers who excelled in varied facets of training were also felicitated by the Reviewing Officer. Recruit Fazil Fayaz Reshi was awarded the Sher-e-Kashmir Sword of Honour and Triveni Singh Medal for being adjudged 'Over all Best Recruit' and Recruit Ummer Manzoor Ganie was awarded the Chewang Rinchen medal for being 'Best in Firing'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India beat England by 36 runs in fifth Twenty20 to claim series 3-2.

India beat England by 36 runs in fifth Twenty20 to claim series 3-2....

Prosecutor: Man charged with 1 murder says he killed 16

A man who is accused of killing a New Jersey man he says sexually abused him in childhood, and who is a person of interest in the deaths of his ex-wife and three other people in New Mexico, has said he is responsible for a total of 16 slayi...

SAI raises concerns after bio-bubble breach, NRAI initiates inquiry

Sports Authority of India on Saturday expressed concerns after it emerged that protocols are not being adhered to during the ISSF World Cup here, with some international shooters also venturing out into the city, breaching the bio-bubble.A ...

Cricket-Kohli leads from front, India clinch T20 series against England

Virat Kohli led from the front as India prevailed in a high-scoring decider, beating England by 36 runs in the final Twenty20 International to complete a 3-2 series victory on Saturday. Rohit Sharma smashed 64 and Kohli remained not out on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021