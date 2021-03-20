Left Menu

Antilia case: Ramdas Athawale seeks President's rule in Maharashtra

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale demanded the imposition of President's Rule in Maharashtra following the allegations levelled by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh against State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 20-03-2021 22:38 IST
Antilia case: Ramdas Athawale seeks President's rule in Maharashtra
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

By Gaurav Arora Union Minister Ramdas Athawale demanded the imposition of President's Rule in Maharashtra following the allegations levelled by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh against State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

Speaking to ANI, Athawale said, "I will write a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday to impose President's rule in Maharashtra. The allegations made by Param Bir Singh should be investigated." The union minister also demanded Anil Deshmukh's resignation and said, "I think Anil Deshmukh has no right to continue in that post. He should resign from his post immediately."

"Sachin Waze and Shiv Sena's relationship also came to light. Now Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has no right to remain in power. I will write a letter to Minister Amit Shah on Monday that President's rule should be imposed in Maharashtra as the law and order condition is deteriorating and the government has not been able to function as they were also unable to control coronavirus pandemic in the state," he added. Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Saturday wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray claiming Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's involvement in severe "malpractices".

However, Anil Deshmukh on Saturday refuted all the allegations made by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh against him. Deshmukh said the police official made these false allegations to save himself from legal action. Taking to Twitter, Deshmukh said, "Sachin Waze's direct links in Antilia Case and Mansukh Hiren Case are coming forward. Param Bir Singh is afraid that its connections will reach up to him. He has made these false allegations to save and protect himself from legal action,"

Anil Deshmukh on Thursday said NIA and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) are investigating Sachin Waze's case professionally and Param Bir Singh has been transferred as Mumbai Police Commissioner so that investigation can be done without any hindrance. The top police cop, who was recently transferred, has alleged that Maharashtra Home Minister had asked suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore for him every month.

The officer has made these allegations in a letter written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3’s filming undergoes in Herefordshire, know more in details!

Vampire Diaries: “I haven’t heard anything about a Season 9,” says Ian Somerhalder

Dona Militana: Brazilian singer receives honor from Google on 96th birthday

Intel, DARPA partner to expand domestic manufacturing of secure ASIC chips

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India claim series 3-2 with 36-run win in 5th T20I

India defeated England by 36 runs in the fifth Twenty20 International to claim the series 3-2 here on Saturday.Rohit Sharmas blistering 64 off just 34 balls laid the foundation for Indias massive total of 224 for two.Skipper Virat Kohli con...

Param Bir Singh's letter is being verified: Maha CM's office

The unsignedletter sent by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, leveling allegations of corruption against Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, is being verified, an official statement sa...

Turkey quitting domestic violence convention is 'wrong signal', says Germany

Turkeys decision to withdraw from the Istanbul Convention, a landmark 2011 treaty designed to protect women from domestic violence, sent the wrong signal to Europe and to the women of Turkey, a German Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said.Neith...

India beat England by 36 runs in fifth Twenty20 to claim series 3-2.

India beat England by 36 runs in fifth Twenty20 to claim series 3-2....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021