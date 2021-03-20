3 held for sexually assaulting woman, robbing truck driver in Delhi

Left Menu

Three men have been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 25-year-old woman and robbing a truck driver at two different places in south Delhi, police said on Saturday. Police said another call was received where the caller alleged that three men had beaten and robbed him of his Rs 30,000 at Aya Nagar.

Three men have been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 25-year-old woman and robbing a truck driver at two different places in south Delhi, police said on Saturday. The accused have been identified as Yogesh (26), Naveen Lohmod (25) and Baljeet (30), all residents of Aya Nagar here, they said. On the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, police received information that a woman had been sexually assaulted by three to four men who had also tried to rape her and had torn off her clothes, a senior police officer said. Police reached at the spot and met the victim who alleged that three men had a quarrel with her brother in a car. When she came to save him, they sexual assaulted her, the officer said, adding that a case under relevant sections was registered at Fatehpur Beri police station. Police said another call was received where the caller alleged that three men had beaten and robbed him of his Rs 30,000 at Aya Nagar. After reaching the spot, complainant Shahjad (30), a truck driver, said when he along with some labourers were unloading bricks from the truck, three men came and started abusing and beating him and his labourers, the officer said. Later, they took his wallet, containing Rs 30,000 and other documents, police said. ''During investigation of the cases, it was revealed that both the incidents had been committed by the same three men. On Friday evening, the three accused were nabbed from the forest area behind G-Block, Aya Nagar,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur said. A car, Rs 5,200 and other documents were recovered from their possession, police added.

